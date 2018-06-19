A state corrections officer was struck and killed by a passing vehicle as she supervised inmates doing a work detail in South Florida
The SunSentinel reports 48-year-old Tawanna Marin died Monday afternoon shortly after being hit by a car.
The crash happened in Coconut Creek, which is near Fort Lauderdale.
Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones said in a statement that Marin was a corrections officer with the state for nine years. She was based at the South Florida Reception Center in Doral.
The inmates were working for the Department of Transportation.