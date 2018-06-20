Police in Tennessee have arrested Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson on a charge of domestic assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have arrested Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson on a charge of domestic assault.
Franklin Police Lt. Charles Warner says Watson was arrested Saturday evening. Warner says Watson has been released from jail on $4,500 bond and is due in court June 28.
No further information was immediately available.
The Predators issued a statement saying they “are still gathering facts and it’s not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.” Team officials also noted that “this is a matter that we are taking very seriously and we will cooperate fully with the investigation by law enforcement.”
The 26-year-old Watson is a former first-round draft pick who scored a career-high 14 goals and had five assists in 76 games during the 2017-18 regular season. He had five goals and three assists in 13 playoff games.
Watson has 23 goals and 24 assists in 216 career regular-season games, all with the Predators.