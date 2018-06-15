Portugal's parliament has given final legislative approval for the use of marijuana-based medicines, which are already permitted in other European countries
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament has given final legislative approval for the use of marijuana-based medicines, which are already permitted in other European countries.
An initial parliamentary debate five months ago considered a provision allowing patients to grow and use marijuana, but that possibility was struck down when the bill passed through a committee stage and was not included in the final vote Friday.
All parties voted in favor of the bill except for the center-right Popular Party, which abstained.
Marijuana-based medicines will be available only with a doctor’s prescription and sold only in pharmacies.
The law will come into force on July 1.