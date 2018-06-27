PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland taxpayers will pay $26,000 for a resident’s attorney fees after he won a lawsuit against Mayor Ted Wheeler over a public records request.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city council approved the payment Wednesday, ending a months-long dispute between the mayor and Tyler Bechtel, an east Portland resident.

Bechtel sued the mayor, claiming he improperly censored public documents on the deliberations about the locations of possible homeless shelters.

The city had invoked a state law quashing records appeals and requiring the requester to file a suit.

Judge Ben Souede ordered the documents released, writing that the public has a “very strong” interest in access to information about leaders’ thinking on homeless shelters.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

