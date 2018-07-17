BLUE RIVER, Ore. (AP) — The quickest and easiest route to Terwilliger Hot Springs from Eugene is expected to reopen sometime next month after being blocked by a landslide since before Christmas.

The Register-Guard reports that earthmovers have been pushing massive boulders into Cougar Lake since late last week.

While removing the rock has gone quickly, it took months for state and federal officials to determine the best solution.

The key concern was fish. Cougar Lake holds federally protected Chinook salmon and bull trout — as well as rainbow and cutthroat trout.

Dropping the boulders into the lake turned out to be OK for the fish, and cheaper than paying to haul them away.

Crews will next repair and repave the road known as Aufderheide Drive.

Willamette National Forest spokeswoman Chiara Cipriano says the road should reopen in mid- to late August.

