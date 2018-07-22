VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has lamented the latest migrant deaths in shipwrecks of smugglers’ boats and entreated nations to act swiftly to prevent more tragedies.
Francis in his traditional Sunday appearance to faithful in St. Peter’s Square expressed sorrow over recent deaths in the Mediterranean Sea and assured victims’ loved ones of his prayers.
He called on “the international community to act decisively and quickly so similar tragedies aren’t repeated” and said the “safety, respect of rights and the dignity of all must be guaranteed.”
Far fewer migrants have arrived in Italy this year compared to the same period in 2017, but U.N. refugee officials say recent crossings have been deadlier.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Portland woman swerves off cliff and survives 7 days trapped on a secluded California beach
- L.A. Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold loved food and his city, was beloved by readers
- Cohen secretly taped Trump discussing payment to Playboy model
- Hundreds at vigils mourn victims of Branson boat accident WATCH
- Why did a Russian pay $95M to buy Trump’s Palm Beach mansion?
With Italy’s new populist government and Malta not allowing aid groups’ boats to dock, rescued migrants lately have been stranded at sea for days.