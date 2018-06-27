WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish lawmakers are debating a new version of a Holocaust speech law that would remove criminal provisions for statements deemed harmful to Poland’s good name.
A version of the law passed earlier this year called for prison terms of up to three years for falsely accusing the Polish nation of Holocaust crimes that were committed by Nazi Germany.
It sparked a major diplomatic crisis with Israel, where many felt it was an attempt to whitewash Poland’s history of violence against Jews during World War II. The United States warned it threatened academic freedom and that it would harm Poland’s “strategic position.”
The new draft bill was presented to parliament by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and represents a defeat for the nationalist government.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- New 1040 tax form is postcard-size, but more complicated than ever
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
- High court OKs Trump's travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim WATCH
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers