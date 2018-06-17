Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found stabbed at the Belmont Park racetrack
ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found stabbed at the Belmont Park racetrack.
Newsday reports police received an emergency call around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers went there, they found the woman.
She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No identification had been released, or any circumstances of the stabbing including where at the track she was found.
Belmont Park is home to the Belmont Stakes, the third and final race that makes up horseracing’s Triple Crown.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com