Police in Vermont are warning people two women are pretending to sell doughnuts to Swanton residents as part of a scam

SWANTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are warning people two women are pretending to sell doughnuts to Swanton residents as part of a scam.

Swanton police say a woman and her daughter were going around selling doughnuts, raffle tickets and Hannaford’s gift certificates. WCAX-TV reports the women were collecting money but never giving victims the product.

Police say at least 10 people were scammed.

Charges have not been filed yet but police say the mother could face charges of false pretense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They are still determining whether the daughter will be charged.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com