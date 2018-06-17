Virginia state troopers say a motorcyclist has died in Wythe County after colliding with a deer and then getting hit by a pickup truck

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia state troopers say a motorcyclist has died in Wythe County after colliding with a deer and then getting struck by a pickup truck.

In a Sunday statement, the Virginia State Police identified the dead motorcyclist as Leonard R. Scarberry. He was traveling southbound on Interstate 77 when his Harley Davidson FXD struck a deer.

State police say the 39-year-old from Willis was thrown onto the roadway late Saturday. He was then hit by a 2014 Dodge Ram.

Troopers say Scarberry died at the scene. The deadly crash remains under investigation.