LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police body camera videos released Wednesday show the chaos and confusion Las Vegas police officers and first responders faced at a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip as waves of wounded and fleeing concert-goers sought help.

Video from an officer who was near the site of the country music festival shows pickup trucks coming by with the wounded and others piled in the bed in the back. The officer directs the trucks to trauma centers and then takes more injured people to the hospital in the back of his own police cruiser.

Another video shows an officer entering the venue as people flee and encountering those with gunshot wounds, including a woman who was shot in the stomach,

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released 23 videos and 130 audio files, including 911 calls, Wednesday without comment. The FBI in Las Vegas also declined to comment.

It’s the department’s seventh batch of public records selected for release since May 30. They are being released under a court order in a lawsuit from several media organizations, including The Associated Press.

One video shows an officer pulling up and getting out of her SUV near an ambulance as a group of people are walking nearby talking on cellphones and looking around, appearing to be in a daze.

“Ma’am? Where do we go?” one woman asks the officer.

“Just keeping going. Just keeping going,” she replies as the woman starts running.

A pickup truck drives by, filled inside and in the back with people.

“We’ve got gunshot wounds here,” someone says as the officer and a man nearby help lift a woman out of the back of the truck.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said the investigation hasn’t identified a motive for the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 800. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, killed himself before police reached him.

Authorities say Paddock acted alone, and no link has been found to international terrorism.

Police lawyers are appealing to the state Supreme Court a Las Vegas judge’s order for documents to be made public.

The state high court in April rejected a bid by police to delay the release of records about the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, including officer body camera videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and written interview reports.

Associated Press writer Ken Ritter contributed to this report.