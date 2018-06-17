Vermont State Police say a 16-year-old crashed into a tree and died over the weekend

RUPERT, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a 16-year-old crashed into a tree and died over the weekend.

Troopers responded to the scene of the crash in Rupert Saturday afternoon. Officials determined that the driver, Isaac Bell, was driving south when he lost control of his car.

Police say Bell went over an embankment and into a small creek before crashing into a tree. Bell was not wearing a seat belt, and officials say he died of a head injury.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call State Police.