WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware police say a teen jumped to her death from a parking garage after meeting a 35-year-old man for sex.

The News Journal of Wilmington quotes Wilmington Police spokeswoman Stephanie Castellani as saying the 16-year-old’s death is clearly a suicide. Castellani says the man told investigators the two engaged in sexual acts Saturday, but stopped when the girl started crying. Castellani says a constable arrived and told the two to leave, and that’s when the girl jumped.

The man told investigators he met the 16-year-old on Whisper, an anonymous social media app. He says the girl had been drinking and he brought her more alcohol. The Office of the State Attorney General is investigating. No charges have been filed as of yet.

