MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police are reaching out to the public for help in solving the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old Tennessee girl one year ago.

Laylah Washington was killed on June 11, 2017, in Memphis. Police said she was riding in a car with her mother, who had been in a verbal altercation with four men in a black four-door sedan.

Police said one of the passengers opened fire, and Laylah was hit. She died at a hospital two days later.

No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating. A $20,000 reward is being offered for identification of suspects and an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Memphis Police Department Homicide Bureau at 901-636-3300.