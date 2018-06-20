Police in Maine are searching for a 36-year-old woman who went missing last week

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are searching for a 36-year-old woman who went missing last week.

Portland police tell the Portland Press Herald Katharine Kinney was last seen leaving Maine Medical Center around 11 a.m. Thursday.

She’s described as 5-foot-4 with light brown hair.

Kinney’s friends say she had lived in Florida but recently moved back to Maine. They say Kinney has moved between Gorham, Windham and Portland.

Anyone with information should call police.

