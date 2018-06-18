Louisiana police investigating a body in the yard of a house in Alexandria, soon got a second call: a burned car, linked to the victim, had been found in a different location
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Louisiana police investigating a body in the yard of a house in Alexandria, soon got a second call: a burned car, linked to the victim, had been found in a different location.
Alexandria police got the call early Monday morning about a man lying in a yard.
Responding officers found the man unresponsive. He had been shot several times.
Alexandria news media report that investigators later were called to the site where a burned car was found on a street near some railroad tracks.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded VIEW
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
Police said the car was linked to the 40-year-old gunshot victim. They have released few other details.