ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Louisiana police investigating a body in the yard of a house in Alexandria, soon got a second call: a burned car, linked to the victim, had been found in a different location.

Alexandria police got the call early Monday morning about a man lying in a yard.

Responding officers found the man unresponsive. He had been shot several times.

Alexandria news media report that investigators later were called to the site where a burned car was found on a street near some railroad tracks.

Police said the car was linked to the 40-year-old gunshot victim. They have released few other details.