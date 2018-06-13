Police in Tennessee say a teen was shot and killed while attempting to rob a Burger King
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a teen was shot and killed while attempting to rob a Burger King.
News outlets report that Metro Nashville police identified 18-year-old Kenneth L. Jernigan as one of three masked gunmen who entered the Burger King on Monday night. Police say the restaurant’s manager, 34-year-old Maurice Farris, tackled Jernigan, at which point the other two ran from the building.
Police believe Jernigan was fatally wounded during the struggle with Farris. Farris was wounded by the gunfire and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police say Farris endangered himself to save his employees.
Burger King said in a statement that the franchisee is cooperating with local authorities.
Authorities are seeking information about the two suspects who fled.