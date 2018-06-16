Police in Tennessee say a local radio personality has been arrested after a road rage incident in which he used a tomahawk-type weapon to hit the windshield of another driver, who then shot him in the arm
Chattanooga Police say 57-year-old Jeffery Styles was arrested Saturday on aggravated assault and vandalism charges. WGOW FM/AM Program and News Director Kevin West acknowledged Friday that the 26-year veteran morning show host was shot in the incident. West expected Styles’ release from the hospital Friday night.
Police say Styles approached the car of 35-year-old Nickolas Bullington with the tomahawk-style weapon Friday, hit the front windshield, and then Bullington fired one shot and hit Styles’ right arm.
Police say Bullington left the scene, called 911 and met officers elsewhere.
The investigation is ongoing.