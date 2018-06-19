Police say an unexploded device has been found at a Massachusetts pond by a fisherman who hooked it and brought it to the surface

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Police say an unexploded device has been found at a Massachusetts pond by a fisherman who hooked it and brought it to the surface.

The discovery of the device at Factory Pond in Hanover last week has forced a shutdown of the area.

Once the man fished the device, a crew brought it in to make sure it could be secured. Police say the area needs to be checked to make sure it’s safe for the public.

The pond is near the National Fireworks site that tested bombs up to the Vietnam War. Explosive material is still scattered on the land now owned by the town.

A larger cleanup effort of the area has been ongoing for more than a year.