CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say they are looking for a female suspect in the theft of a pickup truck and other items from a state Division of Highways garage before she fled by crashing through a locked gate.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys says in a news release the break-in occurred Saturday at a DOH garage in Charleston. The sheriff’s office released photos of a woman taken from security cameras.

The statement says a state-owned pickup truck was driven through a locked gate, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Humphreys says a leaf blower also was taken and the suspect stole and wore a DOH shirt and hat for the duration of the incident.

The statement says the suspect is a white female with dark hair and tattoos on her chest, back and right arm.