MILWAUKEE (AP) — Law enforcement representatives in squad cars and motorcycles were lining up outside a Brookfield church hours in advance of funeral services for a Milwaukee police officer.

Officer Charles Irvine Jr. was killed June 7 when a squad car he was riding in rolled over near an overpass during a high-speed chase with a motorist who authorities say had been driving recklessly.

Funeral services were scheduled for early Saturday afternoon at Elmbrook Church.

Thirty-six-year-old Timothy Nelson, of Oak Creek, arrived early for the funeral and stood across the street from the church holding an American flag. He told the Journal Sentinel he will stay through the service to show respect for Irvine’s family and law enforcement.

Close friends say Irvine was devoted to church, family and a life of service.

