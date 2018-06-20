Share story

By
The Associated Press

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer has been shot during a traffic stop in Ohio.

Authorities say the Parma Heights detective was shot in the leg while assisting in a routine traffic stop in the city near Cleveland around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the detective and a Parma police officer returned fire, striking the driver.

Both the driver and the police detective have been hospitalized. Their conditions have not been released.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The Associated Press