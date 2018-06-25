BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer was allegedly bitten while attempting to book a suspect.
Boston police say an officer was bitten in the leg Sunday while responding to a loud music complaint in Dorchester section.
Police say they have arrested 25-year-old Lacorey Waiters and 27-year-old Travis White of Boston for failing to follow orders. During booking, police say Waiters bit one of the officers in the right leg as they attempted to restrain him.
Both men are being charged with assault and disturbing the peace. Waiters will also be charged with assault on a police officer.
Attorneys for Waiters and White could not be immediately identified.