Las Vegas police say a man killed by officers was a suspect in a string of armed robberies who had an assault-style rifle in a stolen vehicle he drove toward officers who shot him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man killed by officers was a suspect in a string of armed robberies who had an assault-style rifle in a stolen vehicle he drove toward officers who shot him.

Police Capt. Jamie Prosser says he was found sleeping early Thursday in a Dodge Durango reported stolen at gunpoint June 8, on a street near a park in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

Prosser says the man was shot by multiple officers after he awoke and tried to drive toward officers who were preparing to arrest him.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately made public.

Police say he had been sought for several days with at least two other men following two carjackings and three armed street robberies in the area.