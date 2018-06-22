DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (AP) — Police say one person is dead and another is in custody after a family argument caused vehicles to pile up on a Mississippi highway.
Fifty-six-year-old Fred Harris Johnson is charged with manslaughter and mayhem for the Thursday wreck on Interstate 10.
The Sun Herald of Biloxi quotes Diamondhead police Capt. John Luther as saying Johnson’s family was traveling in several vehicles from Gulfport to Louisiana when Johnson slammed on his brakes in front of a relative’s car, causing other vehicles behind the family procession to crash. A woman riding a motorcycle died at the scene, and a man was taken to a hospital.
Johnson was in jail as of Thursday night. The newspaper doesn’t say if he has a lawyer.
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com