Police say a man and a 15-year-old have been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a man and a 15-year-old have been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Tennessee.

The Tennessean reports 18-year-old Oshae Stewart and the 15-year-old were charged Friday with criminal homicide in connection with the Thursday shooting of 16-year-old Laquan Link.

Metro Nashville police Capt. Charles Widener says officers responded to an area for a shooting call at about 9:18 p.m. The newspaper says the victim was outside when he was shot in the chest for unknown reasons. Police say the shooting suspects then fled in a sedan.

Link was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if Stewart and the 15-year-old have lawyers.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com