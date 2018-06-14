Las Vegas police say they are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run.

The Las Vegas Sun reports police say the motorist ditched a silver 1999 Chrysler LHS sedan about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the scene of the crash, which happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the car hit a 62-year-old man crossing the street outside a crosswalk. The pedestrian died at University Medical Center.

Police say the unidentified driver did not stop at the scene.

