Las Vegas police say they are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run.
The Las Vegas Sun reports police say the motorist ditched a silver 1999 Chrysler LHS sedan about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the scene of the crash, which happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say the car hit a 62-year-old man crossing the street outside a crosswalk. The pedestrian died at University Medical Center.
Police say the unidentified driver did not stop at the scene.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com