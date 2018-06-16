Police in Lincoln say they've arrested a 21-year-old man accused of head-butting an officer in the face
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say they’ve arrested a 21-year-old man accused of head-butting an officer in the face.
Police say officers were attempting to place Spencer Powell into protective custody at a Lincoln behavioral health facility early Saturday, just after midnight Friday, following a disturbance. Police say Powell became uncooperative and charged at officers after his restraints were removed.
While trying to subdue him again, police say, Powell head-butted an officer before being arrested and booked into the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault.
The injured officer was treated and released from a local hospital.
