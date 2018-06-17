Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Providence.

WPRI-TV reports that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Garnet Street. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the man was shot multiple times.

Police are continuing to talk with witnesses. They believe the man was targeted.

