DALLAS (AP) — Authorities in Southeast Texas say police have shot and killed a 19-year-old man who was fleeing a traffic stop.

A statement from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says Luis Fernendo Argueta died after being shot by Galveston police on Monday. The office says Galveston officers tried to make a traffic stop, but Argueta drove away. Authorities say he then fled on foot into a vacant lot after stopping the vehicle.

County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says the teenager was then fatally shot while fleeing authorities. The teenager was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The sheriff reported that authorities at the scene found a pistol outside of the vehicle. It was unclear Tuesday if Argueta was armed when he was shot.