BELVEDERE, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating what appears to be a double homicide and offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the capture of the killer.
In a Sunday statement, New Castle County Police say officers responding to a reported shooting in Belvedere found a wounded 15-year-old girl inside a car. A 35-year-old man was found a short distance away. Police say both had “apparent gunshot wounds.”
The girl and the man were later pronounced dead by paramedics.
New Castle Police Col. Vaughn Bond has described it as a “heinous crime.” He asked the public for help finding those “responsible for this senseless incident that has devastated and forever altered the lives of their loved ones.”
No further details were immediately provided by investigators.