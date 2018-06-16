Police have released the names of two men shot and killed by officers in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have released the names of two men shot and killed by officers in downtown Kansas City.
Police say 34-year-old Robert White and 33-year-old Timothy Mosley were killed in the shooting late Thursday afternoon. Police say the men were fighting over a golf cart and a gun in the middle of Barney Allis Plaza, a downtown public square.
The melee led hundreds of professors and teachers in town for an event at the nearby Kansas City Convention Center to briefly seek shelter in the basement.
Police Chief Rick Smith says the officers “did what they thought was necessary.”
The shooting happened less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword, raising concerns about police tactics and how the investigations will be handled.