Virginia police ID body pulled from waters off Norfolk as that of a 12-year-old boy who disappeared near a fishing pier last weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say they have identified a body pulled from waters off Norfolk as that of a 12-year-old boy who disappeared over the weekend.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the body of Davieon Askew was found Monday night near the Ocean View Fishing Pier.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue release says three boys had been reported in distress in the water in that area Saturday, and that two were saved by family members. The Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries assisted local emergency response teams in searching for the third youth, Davieon.

Norfolk Police spokesman Cpl. William Pickering says the cause of Davieon’s death has been classified as undetermined.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com