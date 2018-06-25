COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a Coos Bay man who pointed a rifle at an officer.
Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says the shooting happened Saturday after police had twice stopped pursuing suspect Eric Sweet for safety reasons.
They later found the car parked haphazardly outside Sweet’s home.
Frasier says Sweet emerged with a rifle and pointed it at an officer. Three officers opened fire, and Sweet died at the scene.
The officers are on paid administrative leave during the investigation.