CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Casper police chief says a deadly drug 5,000 times more potent than heroin has appeared in Casper and was responsible for three recent near-deaths.
KTWO-AM reports three people in Casper came close to death this week after taking a synthetic opioid called carfentanil.
The Drug Enforcement Agency says carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
It’s commonly used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals.
Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters says it’s so strong that it will cease people’s breathing almost immediately.
The DEA says the drug is also dangerous to public safety, first responders, and medical, treatment, and laboratory personnel since it can be absorbed through the skin or by accidentally inhaling airborne powder.
