OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Police say the two dogs found dead outside a Clinton home last month died of natural causes.

The Standard-Examiner reports necropsies conducted on the dogs indicate the 9-year-old border collie died of cardiac arrest from a blocked artery and the 14-year-old poodle had cardiovascular collapse and a spleen rupture.

Authorities had considered the possibility of poisoning after a Clinton resident had found the dogs dead at the same time.

Clinton Detective Cody Butcher says tests showed both dogs had health issues and a veterinarian confirmed those problems caused the deaths.

Butcher says the pets were not neglected and there was no evidence of poisoning.

According to the necropsies, the border collie died one to two days before the poodle.

