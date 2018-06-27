MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have determined that a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself to death in southwest Missouri.

Anthony Latorre Jr. was shot once in the head early Tuesday at his home in Monett, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Springfield. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the child was playing in a car in the garage. Police Chief George Daoud says the child found a pistol in the car and it accidentally discharged.

The investigation continues.

