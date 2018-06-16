Police say a 19-year-old woman stabbed her father and damaged his car windshield during a dispute at their Staten Island home

Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old woman stabbed her father and damaged his windshield during a dispute at their Staten Island home.

Inez Aponte is scheduled for arraignment Saturday on a felony assault charge after Friday morning’s confrontation.

The Staten Island Advance reports Aponte’s 43-year-old dad suffered lacerations on his forearm.

Police say Aponte then took her wounded dad’s cell phone and used it to crack the windshield.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police didn’t say what led to the violence.

The Associated Press