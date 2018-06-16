Police say a 19-year-old woman stabbed her father and damaged his car windshield during a dispute at their Staten Island home
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old woman stabbed her father and damaged his windshield during a dispute at their Staten Island home.
Inez Aponte is scheduled for arraignment Saturday on a felony assault charge after Friday morning’s confrontation.
The Staten Island Advance reports Aponte’s 43-year-old dad suffered lacerations on his forearm.
Police say Aponte then took her wounded dad’s cell phone and used it to crack the windshield.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial WATCH
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- Trump praises Kim Jong Un's authoritarian rule, says 'I want my people to do the same'
Police didn’t say what led to the violence.