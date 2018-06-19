Police say 18 handguns have been stolen from a sporting goods store in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say 18 handguns have been stolen from a sporting goods store in Pennsylvania.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the guns were taken from a display case at the Sportsman Shop in East Earl around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

East Earl is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Lancaster.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information about the theft that leads to an arrest.