Police say 18 handguns have been stolen from a sporting goods store in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say 18 handguns have been stolen from a sporting goods store in Pennsylvania.
A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the guns were taken from a display case at the Sportsman Shop in East Earl around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
East Earl is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Lancaster.
Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information about the theft that leads to an arrest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know