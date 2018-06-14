Colorado authorities say sheriff's deputies fatally shot one woman and injured another woman after one of the women pulled a gun

TWIN LAKES, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say sheriff’s deputies fatally shot one woman and injured another woman after one of the women pulled a gun.

Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh says police are investigating what happened before the shooting in a residential area north of Denver on Thursday.

McIntosh says the deputies told dispatchers that they were investigating a suspicious vehicle around 11 a.m. McIntosh says he did not know why the officers described the car as suspicious.

He says it’s not clear whether both deputies fired their guns or whether the woman shot at the officers.

The names of the women and the deputies involved have not been released.

McIntosh said the deputies will be placed on paid leave during the investigation, which is standard after an officer-involved shooting.