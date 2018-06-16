A man was stabbed to death in western Indiana during an altercation with his estranged wife and another man
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man was stabbed to death in western Indiana during an altercation involving his estranged wife and another man.
The Terre Haute Tribune Star reports 42-year-old Shane Skelton died at a hospital in Clinton after the Friday afternoon stabbing.
Rockville police say 38-year-old Dana M. Harris was arrested and charged with felony reckless homicide and voluntary manslaughter.
Police said Harris is a friend of Skelton’s estranged wife. He is being held at the Parke County Jail.
___
Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com