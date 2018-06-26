ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An airplane at a Florida airport took off from a runway and fell into a ditch.

Orlando Executive Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell tells the Orlando Sentinel that the plane failed to gain sufficient airspeed after takeoff. Fennell says four people were aboard the plane Monday morning, and no one was injured.

The Orlando Fire Department’s hazmat team responded to a call about a minor fuel leak just after 8 a.m. The runway was closed while crews cleared the area.

The plane is a Cessna 340A fixed-wing multi-engine craft owned by Michigan-based Little Dreams Aviation LLC. It was built in 1979.

