CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the pilot of a single-engine plane that illegally landed on a Coast Guard beach in New Jersey.
The Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May increased security after the craft landed on its beach just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Coast Guard says officers became aware of the incident when the plane was spotted on closed-circuit cameras.
There was no sign of the pilot.
