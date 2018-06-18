A plan to fix Pima County much-mangled roads appears to be headed to defeat

The Arizona Daily Star reports a temporary, half-cent sales-tax increase designed to generate $887 million in new revenue to fix roads in Pima County is expected to fail on Tuesday.

The proposed 10-year tax hike will be shot down at the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting by two politicians who’ve made fixing the crumbling roads in Southern Arizona their top political priority. They are concerned about the plan’s details.

The measure only passes if all of the supervisors sign off on it.

A bond backed by primary property taxes, would distribute the money to various agencies based on population.

Hundreds of millions of dollars of that proposed $860 million bond would be split between Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita and South Tucson.

