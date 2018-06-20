Residents of two Virginia towns will get a chance this week to weigh in on the potential environmental impacts of compressor station upgrades that are part of a planned natural gas pipeline expansion
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Residents of two Virginia towns had a chance this week to weigh in on the potential environmental impacts of compressor station upgrades that are part of a planned natural gas pipeline expansion.
The Daily Progress reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission held a public meeting Wednesday in Chatham on a proposal from Williams Partners to expand its Transco pipeline. A public meeting was held Tuesday in Scottsville. Those towns, as well as Manassas, would get upgraded compressor stations if the plan is approved.
The proposal is known as the Southeastern Trail Expansion. In addition to the three compressor station upgrades, it would involve the addition of around 8 miles (13 kilometers) of pipeline in northern Virginia.
Williams says the expansion scheduled for completion in November 2020 will serve the mid-Atlantic and Southeast.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
- What separation from parents does to children: 'The effect is catastrophic'
___
Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com