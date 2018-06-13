Pima Community College in Tucson is considering eliminating its football program after next season in order to reach mandated budget cuts

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima Community College in Tucson is considering eliminating its football program after next season in order to reach mandated budget cuts.

The college’s governing board met Wednesday and officials say the golf and tennis programs also could be eliminated after the 2018-19 season.

Pima College athletic director Edgar Soto reportedly has been ordered to cut more than $500,000 from the budget.

The Aztec’s football program costs about that much per year to operate.

Four months ago, the Maricopa County Community College District announced the elimination of its football programs after the 2018 season because of ongoing financial constraints.

Phoenix College, Scottsdale Community College, Mesa Community College and Glendale Community College are the only ones with football programs among the district’s 10 schools.