CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A pilot and his passenger escaped injury when they crash-landed a small airplane in a field in Cheyenne.
Tim Barth, aviation director at the Cheyenne Regional Airport, tells The Wyoming Tribune Eagle the pilot had recently bought the fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft and was getting ready to land Thursday when “the engine just quit on him.”
Barth says the pilot did the best he could by finding a large, flat field on which to land. Investigators have not released the name of the pilot or his passenger.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com