NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say 13 people were hurt when a pickup truck rear-ended a New York City bus in the Bronx.

Eleven people were taken to area hospitals after the accident early Friday afternoon. Two declined medical treatment.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash at East 180th Street and Morris Park Avenue in the borough’s Parkchester section.

Authorities say six of the injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.