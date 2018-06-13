Police in Phoenix have identified a trespassing suspect who was fatally shot by an officer on a city street

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have identified a trespassing suspect who was fatally shot by an officer on a city street.

They say 34-year-old Alexandre Aldrich had been combative with officers and was shot Tuesday when he lunged at one of them holding an open-ended handcuff as if it were a weapon.

The man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and later died.

Police say the incident began as a trespassing call at an extended-stay hotel in central Phoenix about 7:30 a.m.

Officers tried to put the man into handcuffs when he resisted arrest and police say a physical confrontation ensued.

Police say one officer suffered a leg injury in the incident while the other officer escaped injury.