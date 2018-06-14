Phoenix's flagship public library is scheduled to reopen Saturday after being closed for nearly a year
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix’s flagship public library is scheduled to reopen Saturday after being closed for nearly a year.
The Burton Barr Central Library underwent a $10 million renovation following water damage caused by a broken sprinkler pipe last July.
A monsoon storm confused the facility’s smoke-detection system, filling the fire-sprinkler system with water.
The sprinkler heads didn’t activate, but water from a broken pipe flooded all five floors of the library and damaged part of the book collection.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
According to a city investigation, inspectors had warned Phoenix about the sprinkler system multiple times since 2014.
Among the library’s repairs and improvements are an expanded children’s area, two computer labs and a designated room for 3-D printing programs.
The library’s roof has been replaced along with flooring, tabletops and the fire suppression system.